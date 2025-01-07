Switzerland bolsters telecom security with new network, device divisions
Switzerland bolsters telecom security with new network, device divisions

Ben Wodecki
January 07, 2025 11:26 AM
A cell tower superimposed in front of the red and white flag of Switzerland

OFCOM, the Swiss federal agency responsible for telecoms and broadcasting, has launched new specialised units to strengthen the security of telecom networks and wireless devices.

The Market Access and Cybersecurity (MC) unit will be tasked with enforcing new requirements forcing wireless devices connected to the internet to prevent unauthorised transmission of user data.

The new Security Networks and Services (SND) section, meanwhile, will be tasked with maintaining and improving the security and availability of telco networks and services.

OFCOM said in a statement that the creation of the new units provide it with e increased cooperation with the Swiss Federal Office for Cyber Security (BACS) and the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (BWL).

The MC unit ties into changes with the transition period of the EU’s Radio Equipment Directive, which aims to improve the cybersecurity of wireless devices.

From August 1, device operators must ensure units cannot be accessed by unauthorised users, preventing them from stealing related data. Businesses must also ensure devices cannot by used to launch a cyberattack capable of bringing down online services by sending mass requests to a server or Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks.

The new Market Access and Cybersecurity unit will be tasked with enforcing the directive’s requirements, leveraging the cybersecurity provisions set out in OFCOM’s own Regulation on telecommunications equipment.

The SND section, however, will look to ensure telecom networks and services are secure, an apt goal given the increase in recent attacks on US operators by Chinese hackers.

The unit will be tasked with implementing and further developing related regulations, such as rules around strengthening networks against power supply disruptions or unauthorised manipulation.

“More and more applications and services used by private individuals or companies are dependent on a resilient and well-functioning telecommunications infrastructure,” an OFCOM statement read. “The new section SND service aims to maintain and strengthen the security and availability of telecommunications networks and services.”

Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
