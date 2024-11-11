EU tests cyber crisis response in major BlueOlex security exercise
Ben Wodecki
November 11, 2024 10:35 AM
AI-generated concept of cybersecurity in the EU

EU cybersecurity experts conducted a series of exercises to test the bloc’s preparedness for large-scale cyber crises.

The Cyber Crisis Liaison Organisation Network (CyCLONe) test, supported by agencies like the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), conducted the 2024 BlueOlex test to ensure the bloc was prepared for major cybersecurity incidents.

The exercises aimed to identify improvements and potential gaps in the standardised way of responding to incidents and crises and to share information among experts from across the continent.

Members of the EU’s CyCLONe project have been testing their capabilities with BlueOLex annually since 2019.

In the latest series of tests, hosted in Rome by the Italian Cybersecurity Agency (ACN), technical layer experts participated as observers.

“The BlueOlex exercise serves as a vital platform for EU national authorities to test and advance the level of coordination and crisis management expertise,” said Juhan Lepassaar, executive director of the EU Agency for Cybersecurity.

The meeting convened months after the CrowdStrike incident that took down Windows-based IT systems aroundthe globe.

“It is essential for Member States to convene regularly to discuss cyber crisis management, aiming to promote and implement consistent, effective practices for responding to potential emergencies we may face together,” said Bruno Frattasi, director general of the ACN.

“The simulated crisis scenario has once again underscored how the cyber resilience of each Member State is intricately linked to that of Europe as a whole, particularly in interconnected sectors such as energy.”

