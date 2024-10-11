Comment: EU to invest €865 million in digital connectivity

This investment will target key infrastructure developments, including submarine cables, 5G networks, and advanced backbone networks.

In response to the announcement, Ciaran Delaney, COO at Exa Infrastructure, praised the initiative, especially its focus on submarine cables, calling it a vital step for the industry.

"Submarine cables are the backbone of connectivity, tasked with carrying data around the world, so it’s unsurprising that the EU is looking at ways to secure these vital pieces of infrastructure," Delaney said.

He emphasised that the planned investment demonstrates a growing recognition of the value of these essential networks, long advocated by the industry.

“Any support to make upgrading and securing network infrastructure easier is welcomed,” he added.

The Commission’s plan is part of the second Work Programme for the digital section of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Digital.

This initiative seeks to enhance Europe’s digital connectivity infrastructure, a crucial aspect of the EU’s 2030 Digital Decade goals.

The aim is to connect all citizens and businesses with 5G and gigabit connectivity. By fostering both public and private investments, CEF Digital will contribute to the deployment of high-performance networks and digital platforms that will support crucial sectors like health, manufacturing, and logistics.

Key areas of focus under the CEF Digital Work Programme include:

Deployment of 5G infrastructures: Co-financing large-scale projects to roll out gigabit and standalone 5G infrastructures across Europe, alongside integrating edge computing capabilities in sectoral applications.

Upgrading backbone networks: Significantly enhancing quantum communication networks and submarine cables to boost the performance, resilience, and capacity of connectivity within EU states, and between the EU and third countries.

Operational digital platforms: Supporting transport and energy infrastructure by optimising energy use and reducing the environmental impact of ICT.

The emphasis on submarine cables is particularly given the several geopolitical and technological challenges, coming their way.

This new phase of funding follows the first two sets of CEF Digital calls, which have already financed 65 projects, including 30 focused on backbone connectivity and 17 promoting 5G for smart communities.

The €865 million allocation from 2024 to 2027 is part of a broader €2 billion budget for the digital component of the Connecting Europe Facility programme, which also covers transport and energy networks.

