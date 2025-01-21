Sparkle unveils new PoP in Brasilia

In a bid to address the rising demand for international connectivity in Brazil, the move enhances the operators network reach in the country, which already includes Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo, Porto Alegre and Fortaleza.

Situated at the ELEA BSB2 data centre, the new PoP integrates with Sparkle’s global Tier-1 IP backbone, Seabone, which offers coverage across Central and South America, with 18 points of presence in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, the company also revealed it has tapped into its terrestrial and submarine networks, which include four 'digital highways' – Curie in the Pacific and Monet, Seabras-1 and the upcoming Manta in the Atlantic, to offer five distinct routes connecting South and North America.

Connected to Sparkle’s Tier-1 global backbone, Seabone, the new PoP provides network operators, ISPs, OTTs, content delivery networks and content and application providers with reliable, low-latency IP transit services available in scalable options of 10 GB, 100 GB and 400 GB.

Customers have also gained access to a wide array of IP solutions, including DDoS Protection services for safeguarding against cyberattacks and Virtual NAP.

The news comes as, in November last year, the company signed a deal with Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel.

The partnership saw Airtel benefit from additional capacity on the Blue and Raman submarine cable systems, which linked India to Italy, enhancing Airtel’s global undersea network.

