Sparkle unites with Airtel to connect India to Italy via Blue & Raman subsea cables

Italian telecoms giant Sparkle has inked a deal with Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel.

The partnership will see Airtel benefit from additional capacity on the Blue and Raman submarine cable systems, which will link India to Italy, enhancing Airtel’s global undersea network.

The deal offers Airtel a new low-latency route to diversify its international network connecting Asia and Europe and will enable them to meet the rapidly growing data demands in India.

Airtel Business, currently manages an expansive global network of over 400,000 route kilometres, spanning 50 countries and five continents. Their infrastructure includes strategically located submarine cables, satellite networks, and partnerships with over 1,200 global carriers.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

The collaboration between Sparkle and Airtel aims to diversify Airtel’s global network, allowing the company to better serve the increasing demand for data services in the region. As data consumption grows rapidly across India, the expanded capacity on multiple international cable systems positions Airtel to deliver faster, more reliable connectivity to its customers.

Both companies have agreed to explore new business opportunities within the Indian subcontinent by leveraging their combined cable infrastructures.

Vani Venkatesh, CEO of Global Business at Airtel Business, said: “We are happy to partner with Sparkle as we further consolidate our leadership in global connectivity. This partnership will further diversify our network with large integrated capacities to meet the ever-growing connectivity needs and data demand of our customers.”

“We are very pleased with this agreement, based on the new solution provided by Blue & Raman, which supports the digital growth of the region and strengthens our historical partnership with Bharti Airtel”, added Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

RELATED STORIES

Enrico Bagnasco, CEO at Sparkle talks to Capacity's Nadine Hawkins, about how Sparkle is strengthening its cable infrastructure.