Singapore defence agencies tap Singtel 5G for national security boost

The operator is working with the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) to develop customised solutions to provide secure high-speed connectivity in areas requiring enhanced situational awareness and response.

The agencies will leverage Sintel’s advanced 5G and network slicing technologies to support autonomous vehicle applications like drones or AI tools to securely analyse vast troves of data.

“As a homegrown technology company, our nation’s security is paramount to us,” said Ng Tian Chong, CEO of Singtel Singapore. “The threat landscape is growing increasingly more complex and cross-border in nature.

"With Singtel’s 5G network capabilities, security agencies will be able to conduct their operations with high precision, imperative to safeguarding and ensuring the continuous success of Singapore.”

The partnership comes after the trio successfully trialled 5G technologies last July to support video-intensive transmissions and autonomous control of unmanned vehicles and drones.

Wong Chia Sern, director of Infocomm Infrastructure at DSTA, said: “The high bandwidth, low latency characteristics and network slicing capability of 5G holds great potential for use in defence applications, enhancing operational flexibility, effectiveness and efficiency.”

Singtel unveiled 5G network slicing for businesses in October 2024, enabling users to allocate bandwidth to critical applications, ensuring high-speed connectivity even in congested network environments.

“In today’s digital and technologically augmented operating environment, reliable and stable connectivity is essential for Home Team operations,” said Vincent Ho, director for enterprise communication & digital infrastructure at HTX. “As the usage for 5G in Singapore increases, it is imperative that we have a dedicated capacity that ensures Home Team operations are not affected even during scenarios where a surge in the number of network connections slows down data transmission speeds for normal users.”

