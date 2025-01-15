Orange, Vodacom team up to expand connectivity in rural DRC

The rural towerco partnership seeks to provide network coverage to up to 19 million people in rural communities that currently lack access to mobile and digital banking services.

The pair pledged to provide up to 2,000 new solar-powered base stations over six years, using 2G and 4G to expand connectivity across the central African nation.

Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, said: “Collaborating with Vodacom by sharing both passive and active infrastructure is the most effective approach to fulfilling our commitment to accelerating connectivity access for everyone, including rural areas, while minimising our environmental footprint.”

Mobile internet penetration in the DRC is just 32.3%, with the project aiming to expand services to underserved communities.

The proposed joint venture will cover an initial 1,000 sites, with the potential to scale by a further 1,000 towers.

The first base station is expected to begin operating in 2025, with Orange and Vodacom sharing active and passive equipment owned by the joint venture as anchor tenants for an initial term of 20 years.

The proposed joint venture will offer its passive infrastructure to mobile network operators interested in increasing usage for underserved communities.

“With a footprint serving over 210 million customers across Africa, we have the opportunity to significantly contribute to the continent's socio-economic development by building a digital society and fostering inclusivity for all. This aligns with our purpose to connect for a better future, and our partnership with Orange is a crucial step towards providing mobile coverage to people in previously underserved areas in the DRC," says Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

