MTN Group launches 5G networks in Benin and Republic of Congo

This expansion, the company says, reinforces its commitment to enabling a modern connected life and fostering digital and financial inclusion throughout the continent.

The introduction of 5G technology offers communities and businesses access to faster speeds, lower latency, and transformative opportunities in sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship.

By advancing connectivity, MTN aims to drive innovation and economic growth in Africa, it said in a release.

“The launch of 5G in Benin and Congo-Brazzaville underscores MTN’s role in shaping the digital future of Africa,” said Mazen Mroue, MTN Group chief technology and information officer.

“5G is more than a technological advancement — it is the foundation for innovation, economic growth, and the creation of new opportunities. We are pleased to support the evolution of a connected, inclusive and prosperous Africa.”

MTN’s 5G journey began in South Africa in June 2020, and the company has since expanded its services to Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, and now Benin and Congo-Brazzaville. Trials are also underway in South Sudan.

In 2023, MTN rolled out 2,251 5G sites, with an additional 829 added in the first half of 2024.

As MTN secures spectrum and licences to extend its 5G footprint, it remains focused on unlocking technology’s potential to create shared value and sustainable growth across Africa.

