DRC bank Sofibanque taps Kinshasa data centre to transform IT systems

Sofibanque will leverage the 2MW facility in Kinshasa to upgrade and transform its IT systems, leveraging secure and scalable infrastructure solutions to support its growing customer base.

“This collective shift towards advanced infrastructure will play a critical role in the economic development of the DRC and neighbouring countries, fostering a more inclusive financial system and supporting broader socio-economic progress,” said Mohammed Bouhelal, managing director of OADC Texaf Kinshasa.

“We are proud to support Sofibanque in their journey towards digital transformation and look forward to welcoming other local and pan Africa banks.”

The team behind the data centre suggested finance firms like Sofibanque will benefit from using the site through “enhanced physical security, sustained uptime and compliance with international standards, and national regulations.”

The facility’s advanced infrastructure will enhance the availability of our services, allowing us to meet the growing demands of the market and support our long-term digital strategy.” said Henry Wazne, managing director and CEO of Sofibanque.

“This partnership is a key step in our journey towards a more robust and agile IT environment that supports both our customers and the broader financial ecosystem in the DRC.”

