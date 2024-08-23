DRC inaugurates $30m Raxio data centre

Known as Raxio DRC1, the facility is backed by a US$30 million investment and represents a milestone as the country looks to drive digital inclusion, foster private sector growth and transform public services through digitalisation.

Subscribe today for free

“The inauguration of our Kinshasa data centre marks a significant achievement for Raxio and a pivotal moment for the DRC's digital landscape,” said Robert Mullins, CEO of Raxio Group.

“DRC is one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing markets with an existing latent demand for digital products and services that is forecast to soar in the coming years.

Located in Limete on the southeast of Kinshasha, the two-storey Raxio data centre spans 1,542 square metres and can house up to 400 racks, reliably delivering 1.5MW of IT power to customer equipment.

The 24/7 “always-on” facility is located along key fibre routes and is Tier III certified.

The project was completed in “record time” according to Raxio, with construction initially beginning in early 2023.

“With this facility, we are providing the critical infrastructure essential to supporting the digital economy and enhancing connectivity – and we expect to expand our presence in DRC through additional capacity and new facilities in years to come,” Mullins added.

“Our investment reflects unwavering confidence in the DRC's immense potential and our commitment to sustainable digital development across Africa.”

RELATED STORIES

Financing a continent

Raxio opens new data centre in Mozambique