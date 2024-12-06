Nokia, Aramco achieve record 2.4 Tbps optical network transmission

The tests were conducted over a Dispersion Shifted Fibre (DSF) route powered by Nokia’s Photonic Service Engines (PSE-6s) and enabled Aramco to use its existing fibre network to transmit data at superfast speeds.

The pair suggested that the higher capacity optical network will support the growing demand for traffic while minimising costs and energy usage.

Subscribe today for free

“Our collaboration with Nokia has assisted in enhancing our optical network infrastructure,” said Nabil Nuaim, SVP for digital and IT at Aramco. “This successful demonstration shows that our fibre network is well-equipped to handle the growing demand for high-capacity traffic securely, as we look to future-proof our operations for next-generation technologies.”

Nokia said its PSE-6s also demonstrated the ability to deliver 6x 400GE of client traffic over a WDM spectrum of only 300GHz.

Carlo Corti, head of optical networks for the Middle East and Africa at Nokia, said: “This field trial underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers.

“Our PSE-6 super-coherent optics’ capabilities, including its fibre sensing technology, assist in ensuring that Aramco’s network is not only highly efficient but also future-proofed for evolving demands.”

RELATED STORIES

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison enlists Nokia to support 4G, 5G network upgrades

Nokia and Kyndryl partner to boost enterprise data centre networks