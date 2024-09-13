Qualcomm, Aramco launch AI, IoT startup incubator in Saudi Arabia

Qualcomm is working with Aramco and Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) to launch an incubator program supporting startups adopting AI , Internet of Things (IoT) , and wireless technologies for industrial use cases.

The Design in Saudi Arabia (DISA) initiative will support early-stage startups, helping them design and develop technologies for commercialisation.

DISA will provide startups with technical assistance, business coaching and intellectual property training, to help achieve the project’s ultimate goal of enhancing the country’s technology ecosystem.

“We are excited to play a pivotal role in helping to foster the next wave of high-tech innovation in Saudi Arabia, guiding AI and IoT startups from the stages of design and product development to commercialization,” said Wassim Chourbaji, SVP and president of Qualcomm MEA.

“By meeting the unique needs of the Kingdom, we aim to propel it into a future of advanced digital transformation.”

The DISA initiative will provide startups with access to resources such as Qualcomm’s mobile platforms, 4G and 5G tech , and machine learning systems , as well as Aramco’s Saudi Accelerated Innovation Lab.

Participating startups may also receive incubation support, access to lab facilities, and financial grants, with some selected startups being allowed to collaborate with Qualcomm’s business teams and engage in global commercial opportunities.

"At Aramco, we aim to establish a robust digital superhighway that connects pioneering startups with Aramco's resources and market opportunities,” said Nabil A. Al Nuaim, SVP for digital and information technology at Aramco.

“This initiative is designed to accelerate digital transformation, helping to foster a globally impactful ecosystem that meets the current market needs and anticipates future challenges. By bringing together top talents, we are setting the stage for new ventures."

