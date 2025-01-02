Photonics
POET Technologies, which designs and develops photonic hardware for data centres, AI and telecom workloads, has completed its acquisition of Chinese photonics firm Super Photonics Integrated Circuit Xiamen Co (SPX).
NTT Docomo’s venture arm has invested in Ayar Labs, a US startup developing next-generation optical I/O technologies.
As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the data centre, cloud, and wider connectivity sectors are gearing up for a transformative year ahead.
IBM researchers claim to have uncovered a way for fibre optic-level speeds to work in data centres, unveiling a new co-packaged optic (CPO) module that could revolutionise AI training efforts.
Nokia and Saudi oil giant Aramco achieved optical transmission speeds of 2.4 terabits per second (Tbps) during tests on Aramco’s operational network.
Capacity boldly goes where no data centre has gone before: into space
Oriole Networks, a startup developing photonic networking technologies, has secured $22 million in funding to address the growing data centre demands driven by AI workloads.
Lightmatter, a startup developing computing hardware that uses light instead of electricity has raised $400 million with its valuation soaring to $4.4 billion.
Optical semiconductor supplier Infinera has secured $93 million in direct funding from the US government to expand its fabrication and test and packaging facilities.
Colt Technology Services, Windstream Wholesale, and Nokia have completed an 800 Gigabit Ethernet (800GbE) service trial, marking the world’s first such achievement across an 8,500 km subsea and terrestrial network route connecting London and Chicago.
The European Commission has launched a €65 million scheme to invest in research projects investigating quantum semiconductors.
A startup designing glass-based photonic chips has secured $8.5 million in seed funding to reimagine future computing infrastructure.
Nokia and OTE Group, a member of Deutsche Telekom, have set two new world records for optical transmission rates
The deployment will utilise Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology
Manolo Ortiz, senior vice president for Nokia’s webscale business, outlines the company’s progress on photonic service engines.
All-optical networks that use photonics are the industry’s dream solution to the ever-increasing demand for speed. Alan Burkitt-Gray talks to Fabienne Saliou, a research engineer at Orange, which is running an exciting project using this tech
Telia Carrier has chosen Ciena’s integrated C&L-Band photonic line system to upgrade its network.
Bharti Airtel is to build a new India-wide backbone network to provide high-speed data services over 4G, 5G and fibre to the home (FTTH).