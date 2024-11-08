Lynk Global replaces CEO Dooley after just two months

Dooley was appointed CEO in mid-September as part of a wider leadership shakeup at Lynk. However, the satellite firm’s latest announcement stated that Dooley was only interim CEO and would return to his prior role as chief commercial officer.

Subscribe today for free

Lynk also announced it had appointed Steven Fay as chief financial officer, with both new hires being appointed to the company’s board of directors.

Lynk said the leadership change was part of “a strategic executive realignment to bolster the company’s executive ranks with seasoned industry veterans as it prepares to enter the public markets.”

Potarazu joined Lynk from EditShare, a US software automation firm, where he served as CEO. Lynk’s new leader has spent more than two decades in various roles across both the satellite and new technology industries.

He brings a wealth of experience in leadership and board roles in several public companies.

Among Potarazu’s experience includes a stint at Intelsat, serving as president and chief operating officer from 2001 to 2006.

“I believe Lynk’s patented technology has redefined the future of the satellite and telecommunications industries by developing proprietary satellite technologies, connectivity capabilities and seamless solutions that can connect everyone, everywhere,” Potarazu said. “I am excited to partner with Lynk’s talented team, dedicated board, and global customers to lead the company through this important growth phase.

“Together, we will seek to capitalise on the $1 trillion mobile wireless market and fulfil our mission to eliminate connectivity gaps for people around the world.”

Fay, meanwhile, joined Lynk from LEO satellite firm OneWeb, where he served as deputy CFO.

He also previously served as head of LEO satellites operations at Google, where he negotiated all major satellite and launch vehicle supplier contracts.

In addition to the short-lived CEO shuffle, Lynk also announced it has secured new capital investments from shareholders ahead of its plan to become a publicly listed company through a business combination agreement with Slam Corp.

RELATED STORIES

Lynk Global shakes up leadership as satellite firm eyes rapid expansion

Lynk and Globe to launch direct-to-device satellite service in The Philippines