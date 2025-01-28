Liberty Global tests Juniper's Cloud Interlink for secure multicloud networks

The POC was built on Juniper’s Cloud Interlink, which automates creating and managing multicloud networks across public cloud, on-premises and co-located data centres.

Cloud Interlink Gateways were successfully deployed in an AWS Outpost on LG premises in Reading, UK, and in regional AWS and Google cloud environments—a process that took hours instead of weeks.

Subscribe today for free

Raj Yavatkar, SVP and CTO at Juniper Networks said: “In this POC we were able to show how Liberty Global could deploy Juniper Cloud Interlink to fully align cloud-based network access for applications and services to user expectations — yielding a secure, assured experience.

“It is also a perfect example of the important work done in Juniper Beyond Labs, helping us to anticipate our customers’ challenges and develop solutions that can shape the future of networking.”

Liberty Global’s POC partnership with Juniper comes as it’s looking for ways to provide secure, high-quality user experiences at scale across hybrid multicloud.

Liberty and Juniper contended that current multi-cloud connection methods are “inconsistent” with each requiring their own best practices, tools, platforms and limitations.

The pair argued that the POC provided a cost-efficient, software-programmable, and secure way to keep services connected despite being hosted across different locations and cloud technologies.

The tests resulted in an easy-to-operate, secure network while maintaining consistent policies end-to-end.

Madalina Suceveanu, managing director for mobile and cloud technologies at Liberty Global, said: “Creating a single, programmable fabric across all our 'national champion' broadband and mobile brands in Europe — from deployment to ongoing operation — is a critical ingredient in our mission to deliver the best possible user experiences to our cloud customers.

“Seamlessly and consistently managing the complexity of different cloud environments, locations and providers, this POC demonstrates the power of thinking holistically about the cloud and working with the right partners, like Juniper, to deliver solutions that can be utilised at scale.”

RELATED STORIES

NRK taps Juniper Networks for IP-based broadcasting infrastructure

Nokia partners Liberty Global on NaaS tech at Port of Antwerp