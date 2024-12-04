Ericsson unveils Compact Packet Core to simplify 5G network modernisation

The offering is a pre-integrated version of Ericsson’s core network software on its cloud-native infrastructure that’s specially designed to have a small hardware footprint.

The Packet Core is capable of supporting deployments for applications including 5G Standalone, as well as 4G, and 5G Non-Standalone.

Subscribe today for free

“With this solution, we are providing a new approach for upgrading to cloud-native and introducing 5G Core, built on our deep experience with the world’s most advanced networks,” said Monica Zethzon, head of solution area core networks at Ericsson. “It significantly simplifies modernisation while unlocking the full potential of our world-class cloud-native software.”

The new Packet Core is designed to solve modernisation challenges faced by operators, such as increased complexity and inefficiencies in upgrade processes.

Ericsson said operators will be able to scale the new packet core to existing systems centrally or in a distributed network. Operators migrating workloads receive support from Ericsson, with the vendor overseeing network upgrades via a solution lifecycle management service.

Ericsson stated that an operator using the solution’s predefined configurations has 80% fewer parameters to adjust during deployments, which can lead to an energy reduction of up to 30%.

“We are proud to introduce the Ericsson Compact Packet Core for CSPs looking to accelerate their cloud-native journey and manage capacity growth,” Zethzon added.

“Ericsson’s Compact Packet Core removes the barrier to deployment that comes with lengthy interoperability and integration testing by virtue of being a pre-integrated solution, and its in-built configurations and reduced footprint demands mean a less costly, complex and time-consuming migration is possible,” said Glen Hunt, principal analyst at GlobalData.

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson, Swisscom partner on standalone private 5G network for enterprises

Ericsson, e& to jointly explore 6G use cases