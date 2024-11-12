Ericsson, e& to jointly explore 6G use cases
Ben Wodecki
November 12, 2024 10:08 AM
Executives from Ericsson and e& celebrate their joint 6G research partnership

Ericsson has teamed up with e& United Arab Emirates to jointly explore 6G use cases and next-generation networks.

The pair signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on future mobile technologies and will hold technical discussions and engagements to explore key 6G technology concepts jointly.

Announcing the partnership, the operators said 6G will “contribute to the creation of ever-present intelligent communications, for a more sustainable and efficient world.”

“We have barely scratched the surface with 5G which will overtake 4G and become the dominant mobile technology after 2027 and, with 5G Standalone and 5G Advanced, realise its transformative potential over the next several years,” said Ekow Nelson, VP and head of global customer unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

“At the same time, we have started the proactive approach to 6G research with our partners to shape the next generation of mobile networks. Collaborating closely with e& UAE, we aim to leverage our shared expertise to drive progress in the development of 6G for the UAE, and the wider region."

Khalid Murshed, chief technology and information officer at e& UAE said: “This collaboration is a testament to [e&]’s dedication for driving the digital future and pushing the boundaries of a more connected and technologically advanced future.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ericsson on exploring 6G and its future network evolution.”

