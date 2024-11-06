Ericsson modernises Kigali network as Rwanda prepares for 5G future

The modernisation efforts saw MTN Rwanda deploy multi-band and multi-sector radios from Ericsson’s Radio System portfolio to optimise network operations, making them more energy efficient.

Subscribe today for free

“With Kigali’s network now fully modernised, we’re making bold strides toward a sustainable, digital future for Rwanda,” said Mapula Bodibe, CEO of MTN Rwanda. “This initiative not only strengthens our network infrastructure but also aligns with our ambition to drive digital and financial inclusion for all, ultimately contributing to Rwanda’s economic and social development.”

Rwanda is an emerging market that has yet to benefit from 5G, but it is preparing for digital transformation.

At MWC 2024, MTN Rwanda demonstrated 5G network technologies and its modernisation efforts with Ericsson aim to help the operator become ready for a wider 5G rollout.

“The modernisation project brings important improvements to MTN Rwanda's network, expanding coverage to underserved areas, increasing network capacity to support more users without congestion, and providing faster data speeds for a smoother digital experience,” said Eugen Gakwerere, acting chief technology and innovation officer at MTN Rwanda.

“Ericsson is committed to supporting MTN Rwanda in connecting the lives of Rwandans,” said Hossam Kandeel, VP and head of global customer unit for MTN and customer unit for MTN Africa at Ericsson Middle East and Africa. “The modernisation will enhance user experiences and expand the connectivity of the nation.”

RELATED STORIES

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison debuts world’s first DMP with Ericsson

MTN Nigeria MLAs renewed by IHS Towers