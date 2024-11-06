Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison debuts world’s first DMP with Ericsson

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has launched the world’s first full-stack Digital Monetisation Platform (DMP), in partnership with Ericsson.

As a result, the move aligns with Indosat’s mission to empower Indonesia by improving digital telecommunications standards, promoting economic growth and enabling real-time monetisation and flexible service innovation.

As the first of its kind, the DMP implementation includes the seamless migration of prepaid subscribers and is part of the telecom giant’s Ericsson’s Telecom Business Support System (BSS) portfolio, enabling Indosat to enhance digital services, including 5G readiness and advance B2B solutions.

According to the company, real-time monetisation capabilities will allow Indosat to address diverse customer needs and develop future business models that capitalise on 5G innovations, like network slicing.

Meanwhile, the DMP is set to serve approximately 100 million Indosat subscribers nationwide.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, president director and CEO, Vikram Sinha, said: “The successful deployment of the DMP was a testament to the spirit of ‘Gotong Royong’—a collaborative effort uniting all stakeholders toward our common goal.

“This partnership with Ericsson will assist Indosat to elevate the quality of services and provide marvelous experience to our customers. Through real-time monetization and a highly adaptable platform, we are enabling new business models that will fuel growth across the industry.”

Ericsson Indonesia, president director, Krishna Patil, said: “As a global ICT leader, Ericsson is committed to supporting Indosat in enhancing its digital offerings by providing the latest innovations with world-class technology.

“We are confident that, by deploying a full-stack DMP, Indosat can improve customer services while ensuring a smooth transition to the 5G network. Our long-standing partnership supports Indosat's transformation and accelerates digitalisation across the country."

