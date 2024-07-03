MTN plans build of West Africa’s biggest data centre
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

MTN plans build of West Africa’s biggest data centre

Saf Malik
July 03, 2024 11:42 AM
data centre stock.png

MTN is planning the construction of its largest West African data centre, according to several reports.

The Tier 4 data centre is engineered to be fully fault-tolerant, with redundancy for every component, the company is reported to have said.

MTN’s chief technical officer Mohammed Rufai said the move to build the data centre was one that aims to enhance Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

He added that the data centre is set to play a crucial role in meeting increasing data demands and digital needs of businesses and consumers across the country.

“The data centre will also enhance the delivery of content from major tech companies like Meta and Google, bringing content closer to Nigerian users and improving access speeds,” he said.

“Our facility will provide the space and services needed, enabling companies to digitalise their operations and improve efficiency.”

The data centre aligns with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, reflecting the company’s commitment to ESG. The facility will use efficient cooling systems and a combination of traditional energy sources to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Up to 60% of the power consumption of a typical data centre in our climate is for cooling. MTN’s highly efficient systems will ensure we meet sustainability targets,” Rufai said.

Topics

NewsAfricaData Centres
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe