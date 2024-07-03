MTN plans build of West Africa’s biggest data centre

The Tier 4 data centre is engineered to be fully fault-tolerant, with redundancy for every component, the company is reported to have said.

MTN’s chief technical officer Mohammed Rufai said the move to build the data centre was one that aims to enhance Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

He added that the data centre is set to play a crucial role in meeting increasing data demands and digital needs of businesses and consumers across the country.

“The data centre will also enhance the delivery of content from major tech companies like Meta and Google, bringing content closer to Nigerian users and improving access speeds,” he said.

“Our facility will provide the space and services needed, enabling companies to digitalise their operations and improve efficiency.”

The data centre aligns with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, reflecting the company’s commitment to ESG. The facility will use efficient cooling systems and a combination of traditional energy sources to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Up to 60% of the power consumption of a typical data centre in our climate is for cooling. MTN’s highly efficient systems will ensure we meet sustainability targets,” Rufai said.