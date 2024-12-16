Elisa Polystar names Steve Preston as CEO as Anssi Okkonen retires

Preston, who joined the company following its acquisition of Cardinality, will replace Anssi Okkonen, who is retiring in March 2025.

"I am honoured to take on this new role and lead Elisa Polystar into its next chapter," said Preston. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation Anssi has laid and collaborating with our talented team to achieve our ambitious goals."

Following Elisa Polystar’s acquisition of Cardinality, Preston served as the company’s chief commercial officer, driving its commercial strategy and helping to foster partnerships.

Before Cardinality, Preston was CEO and a Norconsult Telematics board member.

In a statement announcing his appointment, Elisa Polystar said Preston’s understanding of the business “ensures a seamless leadership transition”.

Henri Korpi, EVP of Elisa International Digital Services, said: “I would like to thank [Okkonen] for his leadership and commitment to Elisa Polystar and to warmly welcome [Preston] into his new role.

“His experience and deep understanding of the company's operations will ensure a seamless transition and continued growth.”

