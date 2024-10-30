Budget 2024: UK govt pledges £500m for broadband and mobile expansion across rural areas
Budget 2024: UK govt pledges £500m for broadband and mobile expansion across rural areas

Jasdip Sensi
October 30, 2024 02:26 PM
Prime Minister Keir Starmer appoints Cabinet Ministers

The UK government has pledged to provide “over £500m of funding next year” aimed at “improving reliable fast broadband and mobile coverage across the UK, including in rural areas.

In today’s Budget [30 October 2024], Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, said: “With over £500 million of funding next year, my right honourable friend for science, technology and innovation secretary [ Peter Kyle] will continue to drive progress in improving reliable fast broadband and mobile coverage across our country, including in rural areas.”

This follows, the previous Conservative government having established two major investment initiatives for broadband and mobile network improvement.

The first being the £1 billion industry-driven Shared Rural Network (SRN) project, designed to enhance 4G mobile coverage to reach 95% of the UK geographically by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, the second being the £5 billion Project Gigabit scheme, which successfully brought 1Gbps+ broadband speeds to at least 85% of UK premises and now targets nationwide coverage by 2030, the Autumn 2024 Budget Document stated.

More to follow.

Jasdip Sensi
