BT Group reshuffles digital innovation leadership to centralise strategy

Among the changes at BT Group is Tom Meakin, who joined the company in April as interim chief strategy and change officer, taking on the role permanently.

The Strategy and Change (S&C) team, led by Meakin, integrates strategy work across all of BT Group and holds responsibility for driving the company’s large-scale digital transformation projects.

The S&C team now also holds responsibility for BT Group’s product innovation and technology partnerships for it to “sit at the centre” of the company’s strategy.

“These changes are important steps towards simplifying BT Group and accelerating our digital transformation,” said Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group.

“[Meakin] has been a hugely valued member of my team since he joined earlier this year, and I am thrilled that he’s joining us permanently.”

Digital product development previously sat with BT Group’s Digital team, which now focuses exclusively on the company’s digital transformation. It will have to do so without Harmeen Mehta, who departs the company.

The company said Mehta has opted to move on “to make the next move in her career, outside of BT Group.”

“Harmeen was instrumental in creating and running Digital and has built some great digital foundations which will continue to serve us for a long time to come,” said Kirkby. “I’d like to thank Harmeen for her energy and passion as leader of our Digital unit over the last three and a half years. I wish her every future success in her next digital chapter.”

“Building Digital at BT has been an inspirational journey and I have enjoyed every moment of it. I wish the incredible team here continued success in their digital journey at BT Group,” Mehta said.

