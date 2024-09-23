BT launches £4m apprenticeship scheme

The initiative will make £4 million in apprenticeship funding over an initial four-year period, the telecoms giant revealed.

Since 2017, businesses with an annual wage bill exceeding £3 million have been required to pay the apprenticeship levy, which funds the recruitment and training of apprentices.

These firms also have the option to transfer up to 50% of their levy to support other companies.

However, to facilitate this, BT has partnered with apprenticeship training provider, Babington, to transfer up to £4 million from its levy funds to help SMEs, charities and the public sector train new apprentices and enhance their workforce.

As a result, Babington will connect businesses with suitable training providers and assist them through the application process.

Successful applicants will gain access to fully funded apprenticeship training within 20 days.

However, depending on demand, the fund can be expanded and has the potential to support up to 550 apprentices, generating an economic impact of £21 million.

BT Group managing director for small and medium businesses, Chris Sims, said: “SMEs make a significant contribution to our economy, but their uptake of apprenticeships is low. By sharing up to £4 million from our apprenticeship levy funds, we’re giving these businesses the financial support they need to invest in talent.

“This not only helps create a more skilled, diverse, and competitive workforce, it also provides SMEs with additional resources to grow and scale their business. The apprenticeship programme at BT has not only shaped our workforce, it has also helped set industry standards.”

Babington CEO, Jen Bramley, continued: “We are thrilled to partner with BT Group on this transformative project.

“Our expertise in apprenticeships and training will ensure that SMEs can navigate the process smoothly and connect with high-quality training providers. This collaboration has the potential to make a real difference in addressing skills gaps and supporting business growth across England."

