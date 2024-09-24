BT Group unveils tool to manage generative AI uses across business operations

The GenAI Gateway, developed by the company’s Digital Unit in collaboration with AWS, provides secure, private access to a range of AI models to accelerate the adoption of generative AI across the company while enabling users to be managed centrally.

“AI is helping us reimagine the future of our company. We believe that where our data is a constant, we need flexibility with our large language models,” said Deepika Adusumilli, managing director for data and AI in BT Group’s Digital Unit.

“GenAI Gateway allows us to tap into this powerful new set of technologies at scale, in a way that is safe, responsible, flexible and scalable, delivering the ambition we have for AI to unlock the human potential within BT Group, today and in the future.”

Designed to encourage BT Group engineers to try out AI models safely and frugally, the GenAI Gateway provides staff with a way to test a variety of models for scale use.

The platform was built leveraging Amazon Bedrock, a platform that enables users to build and tailor large language models to specific use cases.

By GenAI Gateway, BT Group aims to reduce ad-hoc AI uses, which while suitable for small-scale tests and development work, is not suited to large-scale use and could prove a security risk.

BT Group’s GenAI Gateway provides a central tool to manage prompts and privacy controls as well as billing per use case.

Guardrails are built into the GenAI Gateway, limiting the risk of jailbreaks or toxic interactions, as well as the ability to filter out queries that go beyond the remit of specific applications.

GenAI Gateway is live today with the first beta use cases, including an Openreach trial where an AI model is summarising engineering notes on Ethernet and full fibre jobs.

Other BT uses of the platform see the company leveraging large language models to support contract analysis for the Group’s Business, legal and procurement teams.

“The BT Group GenAI Gateway is showcasing how enterprises can effectively deploy generative AI at scale and speed,” said Fabio Cerone, general manager of EMEA telco at AWS.

“It’s been a brilliant, pioneering opportunity to collaborate and work backwards from the customer to provide a way to accelerate deployment of generative AI use cases into production with embedded security and compliance. The GenAI Gateway will trigger the flywheel effect in the adoption of generative AI, delivering quicker results for BT Group and its customers.”

