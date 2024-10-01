BT unveils scalable, AI-driven connectivity with Global Fabric

After two months of extensive live testing, the move is designed to streamline the process for businesses to securely and quickly connect employees, customers and devices to apps and digital services, including AI, hosted across multiple cloud environments.

As a result, customers will experience scalable, secure and high-capacity connectivity, the telecoms giant revealed.

Unlike traditional networks, which can take weeks to configure or modify, Global Fabric allows for instant changes, helping businesses manage unpredictable AI-driven data traffic spikes.

Meanwhile, BT has already established Global Fabric points of presence (PoPs) in over 45 major cloud data centres globally, with plans to expand to 140.

For customers without existing network connections to the cloud data centres housing Global Fabric PoPs, BT will also offer new links, ensuring readiness for the live service launch in early 2025.

BT Business chief technology officer, Colin Bannon, said: “BT’s Global Fabric will help customers hit the cloud running.

“It will give them a choice of the world’s best cloud locations to interconnect with their customers, partners, and suppliers, making it easier for them to do business with not just today but tomorrow too.

“With the achievement of our latest Global Fabric delivery milestones, we take another step closer to a new age of AI-ready, digital interconnectivity.”

