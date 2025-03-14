Sky Business launches Cloud Voice for seamless connectivity

As a result, the ew service offers high-quality business calls, video conferencing, and messaging tools powered by Webex by Cisco.

Cloud Voice also replaces outdated phone systems and reduces costs with 60 advanced call features, unlimited internal calls and easy integration with existing systems, the company stated.

Sky Business Cloud Voice also supports the transition of the UK’s traditional Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) which is set to shut down in January 2027, by offering greater flexibility and 24/7 customer support.

Meanwhile, the move also allows businesses to work from anywhere, boost teamwork with video conferencing, instant messaging and screen sharing, with integration for Microsoft Teams and budget-friendly alternatives to traditional phone systems.

Sky Business Cloud Voice, Damian Saunders managing director of mid-market and enterprise, said: “Businesses are looking for smarter ways for employees to communicate, that support productivity, are collaborative, and future-proofed.

“With Sky Business Cloud Voice, we’re offering a solution that not only meets these needs but does so in a way that is cost-effective and scalable.

“By partnering with Gamma, a leading provider of cloud-based communication services, our customers can benefit from the highest quality technology, backed by our industry leading support.”

Sky Business commercial and marketing director, Mayuresh Thavapalan, added: “At Sky Business, we’re committed to helping UK businesses thrive, by providing an ever-growing range of tailored and reliable connectivity solutions.

“Our products are designed to work better together, so customers that choose Sky Business for Cloud Voice in combination with any of our business grade internet connectivity, such as Broadband or Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), can expect the best possible voice or video calling experience as well as seamlessly integrated customer service.”

