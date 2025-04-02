Nokia and Bharti Airtel strengthen 5G service delivery
Jasdip Sensi
April 02, 2025 09:06 AM
Nokia has launched a multi-year deal with Bharti Airtel to expand its core network collaboration to strengthen its new 5G service delivery.

As a result, the move will help integrate 5G and 4G technologies into a single set of servers, alongside, growing Airtel’s 4G/5G customer base.

Meanwhile, Nokia’s FWA will also offer additional solutions for home broadband and enterprise-critical application services.

The rollout, which will cover network automation across the majority of Airtel service regions across the country, will help the technology giant optimise its hardware footprint and cut its costs per bit by utilising appliance-based Packet Core gateways.

Airtel CTO, Randeep Sekhon said: “Nokia’s innovative Packet Core deployment architecture enables critical changes to our network quality and reliability for meeting the fast-rising growth in customer data requirements. This rollout further demonstrates our longstanding success in jointly collaborating to strengthen the overall Airtel customer experience.

Nokia president of cloud and network services, Raghav Sahgal, added: “Nokia and Airtel have a long-standing partnership and we are pleased to bolster its 5G SA readiness.

“Airtel’s use of Nokia’s Packet Core to build greater network agility and reliability demonstrates how we are both helping customers solve problems and furthering Nokia’s leadership position in the Core space, in India and around the world.”

Topics

Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
