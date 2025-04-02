Northern Data Group, Gcore boost AI partnership

As a result, the partnership will position both companies as key providers of AI-as-a-service, AI delivery and networking solutions for businesses and developers.

Together, the pair are launching a global AI infrastructure, across 180 locations, titled Delivery Network.

Spanning 200+ tbps of network capacity and over 14,000 peering partners, the IDN will ensure secure, low-latency AI processing at the edge, helping drive AI adoption.

Meanwhile, the IDN will use Northern Data’s infrastructure and Gcore’s Everywhere Inference software, offering a full-stack AI toolkit, including Managed Kubernetes and an AI model library.

Northern Data founder and CEO, Aroosh Thillainatha, said: “We are combining Northern Data’s heritage of HPC and Data Centre infrastructure expertise, with Gcore’s software innovation and engineering expertise, allowing us to accelerate our vision of delivering software-enabled AI infrastructure across a globally distributed compute network.

“This is an inflection point where the use of AI solutions is evolving rapidly, and we believe that this partnership will form a key part of the next phase of AI adoption.”

Gcore CEO, Andre Reitenbach, added: “Partnering with Northern Data will provide Gcore and our enterprise customers access to one of the largest liquid-cooled GPU clusters and significant data centre capacity worldwide.

“This collaboration supports Gcore’s mission to connect the world to AI anywhere and anytime with low latency, leveraging cutting-edge infrastructure to power the next generation of AI-driven applications.”

