Telefónica Tech strengthens AI governance with Anjana Data partnership

As a result, the move will allow Telefónica Tech to feature the Anjana Data Platform in Spain, providing businesses and public sector organisations with advanced tools to strengthen data governance and compliance.

Companies will also be able to improve decision-making with governed AI data and models, the company stated.

By using this platform, organisations are able to unlock the full value of their data, reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Telefónica Tech, director of AI and data solutions and services, Carlos Martínez, added: “Data governance is key in any organisation because data has become the most valuable strategic asset for gaining a competitive advantage, facilitating the mass adoption of artificial intelligence.

“The alliance with Anjana Data allows us to expand our portfolio of services for enterprise and public sector clients, with a flexible solution that adapts to their needs”.

Anjana Data, CEO, Mario de Francisco Ruiz, added: “Our ecosystem of partners is a fundamental part of our business strategy and our business model, enabling us to offer the market real and practical solutions that integrate consultancy and services with cutting-edge technology like ours.

“In this sense, being able to work hand in hand with Telefónica in a market as competitive as ours reaffirms our commitment to an innovative and differential technological solution and allows us to go even further by offering a joint service based on the excellence and success of our clients”.

