Alphabet acquires Wiz in $32bn deal

According to the technology giant, the acquisition will support the growth of its cloud-computing business by strengthening security for its services.

Once completed, the deal will mark Google’s most expensive acquisition in its 25-year history.

As part of the agreement, Alphabet confirmed that Wiz will be integrated into its Google Cloud division.

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, said: “From its earliest days, Google’s strong security focus has made us a leader in keeping people safe online.

“Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers. Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds.”

Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian, added: “Google Cloud and Wiz share a joint vision to make cybersecurity more accessible and simpler to use for organisations of any size and industry.

“Enabling more companies to prevent cyber attacks, including in very complex business software environments, will help organisations minimise the cost, disruption and hassle caused by cybersecurity incidents.”

Wiz co-founder and CEO, Assaf Rappaport, stated: “This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for customers and partners, as this acquisition will bolster our mission to improve security and prevent breaches by providing additional resources and deep AI expertise.”

The acquisition follows a previous takeover offer from Google, valued at approximately $23 billion (£17.7 billion), which Wiz turned down last July.

Meanwhile, that earlier deal fell through after Wiz’s board expressed concerns about potential regulatory issues.

