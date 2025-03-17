Oracle to invest $5bn in UK cloud infrastructure

The move will help businesses and public services access cutting-edge AI, multicloud, and sovereign cloud solutions.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle MP, welcomed the investment. He said: “The UK is determined to lead the world in AI innovation, and today’s announcement from Oracle is a testament to our nation’s growing strength in this sector.

“This $5 billion investment will accelerate our AI ambitions, providing businesses and public services with cutting-edge cloud infrastructure to drive productivity, enhance security, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

The expansion will allow more UK organisations across healthcare, finance, defence, retail, and manufacturing to migrate workloads to the cloud, modernise applications, and innovate with AI.

Siobhan Wilson, SVP and country leader Oracle UK added: “The UK Government’s vision is clear: use AI to help power the UK’s future.

“Today’s announcement cements Oracle’s commitment to supporting this vision. Oracle provides the world’s best cloud infrastructure for AI learning and inferencing.”

Oracle recently introduced 50+ AI agents within its Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to help businesses automate tasks across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, and marketing. With this new investment, Oracle aims to broaden AI adoption across the UK.

The expansion will also strengthen Oracle’s multicloud capabilities, offering organisations seamless integration with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, ensuring low-latency and high-performance AI-driven computing.

