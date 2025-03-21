Orange Business and SITA renew 5-year deal to boost aviation connectivity

Extending its partnership, which first began in 2001, the two companies aim to drive aviation connectivity with more secure, agile and efficient solutions for airlines and airports globally.

Under the renewed agreement, both companies will continue to deliver robust, resilient networking solutions for the Air Transport Industry (ATI).

In addition to enhanced network services, the partnership will focus on areas such as advanced cybersecurity, smart cities/airports solutions and digital transformation tools.

As a result, the companies are expected to open new doors for innovative technologies, including AI-driven efficiencies and sustainability initiatives, the telecoms giant revealed.

Orange Business CEO, Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, said: “Our renewed partnership with SITA demonstrates our commitment to enhance aviation connectivity with resilient digital infrastructure. Together we ensure that airlines and airports have the foundation to operate seamlessly across the globe to make travel smoother for everyone.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and transform the aviation industry through the most advanced communications solutions, helping to make every journey a connected experience."

SITA CEO, David Lavorel, added: “Aviation thrives on fast, secure, and seamless connectivity. Our continued partnership provides the 2,500+ global customers and the 200+ countries and territories we serve with the stability of a proven global partnership while gaining access to smarter, more flexible communications solutions.

“We’re building on a history of collaboration, to propel the industry forward, delivering faster connectivity, stronger security, and unlocking innovations in AI and sustainability."

