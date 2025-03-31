Pulsant expands UK portfolio with SCC data centre acquisition

As a result, the move will enhance the company’s platformEDGE infrastructure and expand its growing network of 12 UK data centres.

The deal includes SCC’s data centres in Birmingham and Fareham, along with a raft of colocation-only clients. Pulsant and SCC will also form a new strategic partnership, ensuring SCC clients gain access to Pulsant’s national data centre network.

The Birmingham-based Cole Valley data centre offers a power capacity of around 2 MW with potential for expansion, whereas, the Fareham data centre, offers a mix of corporate and service provider colocation customers, with a slightly higher capacity of 3 MW.

Both sites offer 25,000 sq ft of white space, the company revealed.

Pulsant CEO, Rob Coupland, said: "With the addition of two new data centres, we’ve expanded our UK coverage, strengthening our presence near key economic hubs that have traditionally been underserved in terms of digital infrastructure—particularly Birmingham, the UK’s second city. This will enable more businesses to benefit from Pulsant’s unique network of data centres and platformEDGE to reach new markets and grow their organisations.

“We’re excited to welcome and support the high-quality client base transitioning to Pulsant and look forward to fostering their continued growth.

“SCC has an outstanding reputation, and we’re delighted to partner with them to support clients with their future colocation requirements. We are also excited to welcome the new team members, working together to deliver high availability services."

SCC co-CEO, James Rigby, added: “SCC has been carefully reviewing options for the future of our data centres for some time. A clear priority was to find a specialist partner that will continue to invest in and operate these facilities for the long-term and with whom we can build a strategic relationship for the provision of these services to our clients.

“Ensuring continuity for our customers, opportunities for our people, and a future-proofed infrastructure was critical in our decision. Pulsant’s expertise and commitment to growing its UK data centre footprint made them the ideal choice, and we look forward to working closely with Pulsant during this transition.

“Our role in helping customers manage a range of hybrid workloads for optimum cost and performance remains a core value proposition and driver of our growth. We are delighted that this transaction further allows us to invest in our managed service hybrid offerings and to create a new and valued partnership with Pulsant for critical co-location services.”

The data centre engineers and operational team members from both locations will be transferred to Pulsant on completion of the deal, expected this month.

