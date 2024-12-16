atNorth secures 30 hectares for 'mega site' data centre in Sweden

The 30-hectare plot in Hamre Industripark in Långsele, Sollefteå municipality a five-and-a-half-hour drive north of Stockholm.

atNorth said the proposed data centre site is “strategically located for its infrastructure, energy capacity and benefits from Sweden’s cool climate, abundance of renewable energy and skilled workforce”.

Johan Andersson, chair of the municipal executive committee, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Sollefteå municipality and the Hamre area.

“We are delighted to collaborate with atNorth, a company that leads in data centre solutions and sustainable technology. This project can help strengthen our region as a hub for innovative development.”

The planned “mega site” will follow atNorth’s SWE01 site , opened in Stockholm in 2022.

Its initial Swedish site is just a stone’s throw away from Arlanda International Airport and provides more than 2,800 square metres of white space.

SWE01 supports high-density workloads including AI projects across two levels, and is designed to maximise heat recovery, utilising liquid cooling tech.

“We are excited to be exploring the possibility of a new mega site in Sweden to complement our existing metro sites”, says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. “As the demand for our sustainable infrastructure continues to increase, we are committed to scaling in a responsible way that benefits the Nordic locations we inhabit”.

News of the proposed site follows atNorth’s expansion of its sites in Iceland. Announced in early November, atNorth’s ICE02 near Keflavík will gain an additional 35MW of capacity, while ICE03 in Akureyri, which only opened last year, will gain an additional 16MW.

