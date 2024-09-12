Nokia and OTE set world records for ultra-long optical transmission

Nokia and OTE Group, a member of Deutsche Telekom, have set two new world records for optical transmission rates, reaching unprecedented speeds over ultra-long distances. Using Nokia’s sixth-generation super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s) technology, the companies successfully transmitted data at 800Gbps over 2580 km and 900Gbps over 1290 km.

The field trial took place on OTE Group’s national dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) network, which links IP Core data centres and routers across Greece. To enhance performance, Nokia installed two optical nodes in Patra and Athens, optimising the specific fibre optic routes. The companies also demonstrated an impressive 1.2 Tbps transmission rate on a single channel over a distance of 255 km.

The PSE-6s technology not only increases network capacity and spectrum utilisation but also delivers substantial environmental benefits. It is capable of reducing energy consumption per bit by 40%, helping to minimise the network’s carbon footprint. This aligns with the industry’s push towards more energy-efficient solutions as data demands continue to soar due to social media, cloud computing, and video streaming.

Michalis Papamichail, OTE Group’s Core Network DevOps and Technology Strategy Director, praised the accomplishment, noting that OTE Group operates one of the most advanced long-haul DWDM networks globally. He stated, “Our network has demonstrated world-record performances, and we are proud to have achieved this in collaboration with Nokia. We remain committed to delivering top-tier performance in the most cost-effective way.”

James Watt, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Nokia’s Optical Networks division, expressed similar excitement: “This field trial with OTE has set a new industry standard, reaffirming Nokia’s leadership in delivering high-capacity, long-haul DWDM transmission solutions. Together, we are contributing to a global legacy that meets the increasing demands of data transmission.”

