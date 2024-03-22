The FCC wants ultra-fast connectivity nationwide: here’s why mmWave is key

Are we at the dawn of an era of ultrafast internet connectivity in the US? From the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) recently declared ambitions to upgrade national broadband speeds, it appears that we’re at a turning point.

Not only has the FCC proposed raising the national fixed broadband speed benchmark for the first time in eight years, to 100/20Mbps, the US government body is also seeking feedback on setting a loftier goal: to reach 1Gbps/500Mbps in “the future”.

Lack of specificity on the time frame aside, these are exciting developments.

Where are we now?

It’s undeniable that rapidly evolving connectivity technologies such as 5G have provided exciting new capabilities for both consumers and businesses. In just over five years, 5G has achieved coverage across more than 2,000 American cities, and by 2030 will have contributed between $1.4 - $1.7 trillion to the country’s economy.

Despite this, limitations remain in reaching some underserved areas, where 5G infrastructure deployment is more costly and challenging. Recent data from the FCC indicates there are still over 18 million Americans without access to a basic 25/3 Mbps connection. Deploying fibre to these homes and businesses – many of which are spread across remote locations – is often a prohibitively expensive and time-consuming challenge for telecommunications providers. This jars with the FCC’s ambitions for ultrafast internet connectivity – it needs to be ubiquitous to be successful.

The solution? It’s already here

By utilising the wide bandwidth available in the unlicensed 60GHz spectrum, next-generation mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platforms can provide a plug-and-play connectivity solution that matches fibre's capabilities.

In underserved areas, 60GHz fixed wireless access can serve as an innovative complementary solution to fibre and 5G by delivering fibre-like multi-gigabit speeds and low latency wirelessly.

Implementing mmWave systems is extremely cost effective compared to laying fibre. The equipment costs are low and installation is simplified with small form factor antenna modules that can be easily installed.

Furthermore, by utilising the 60GHz unlicensed spectrum, operators can quickly deploy multi-gigabit fixed wireless connectivity without purchasing additional spectrum licenses. The economics make sense for serving niche markets or under-served areas that would otherwise remain on outdated infrastructure.

The high-throughput and low-cost characteristics of 60 GHz fixed wireless align with the urgency required to achieve the FCC's immediate connectivity goals, and go even further. mmWave FWA can deliver multigigabit speeds today. No need to wait until some unspecified point in the future.

Low latency to meet future demand

The low latency of mmWave Fixed Wireless Access is another key benefit. For applications such as virtual or augmented reality, the millisecond latency of 60GHz fixed links provides a real-time user experience which is simply not possible on overloaded legacy connections. As more applications require real-time responsiveness – such as industrial IoT - low latency connectivity will become a prerequisite for communities to fully participate in the emerging digital economy.

Last mile connectivity usher in further benefits

Finally, 60GHz fixed wireless systems are ideal for providing last mile connectivity in areas where laying fibre for the final stretch to homes and businesses presents obstacles. mmWave systems can provide an instant fibre-speed on-ramp to get rural communities up to speed on existing backbone networks. As equipment capabilities improve, so too will the distances that mmWave connectivity offers.

While there are always challenges with any new wireless service, the US now has an opportunity to lead in 60 GHz adoption and wireless innovation. Proactive policies will be needed to support rapid deployments that can enhance connectivity where fibre is lacking. 60GHz's advantages may lie in underserved settings currently, but creative thinking can – and will - uncover more use cases as the technology matures. I’m confident that 60 GHz fixed links are poised to complement 5G and make an important contribution to closing the digital divide.

The era of ultrafast internet connectivity is about more than just speed. With mmWave Fixed Wireless Access technologies, it can include ubiquitous connectivity, low latency and last mile connectivity. But above all, it can bring equality, connecting underserved populations across a country that proudly positions itself as the world leader in communications. In short, through complimenting existing technologies with mmWave Fixed Wireless Access, the US has a unique chance to drive innovation and growth throughout the coming decade, and in the many years that follow.