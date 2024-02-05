NGN Corp guarantees AIT fraud protection
News

Sponsored Content: NGN CORP
February 05, 2024 05:58 AM
The phenomenon of artificially inflated traffic (AIT) in the SMS industry has created enormous issues and disputes between operators, aggregators, and enterprise marketers. The “out-of-any-measure” number of generated volumes has led the market to a series of problems, creating hesitations, and second thoughts about the SMS as an affordable and effective communication media. 

NGN CORP, a global leading SMS Aggregator, takes advantage of its large network of direct interconnections with Mobile Operators worldwide, to protect its clientele from this effect. 

The company offers “AIT Shield”, a new groundbreaking and complete service protecting its clientele from AIT Fraud by providing secured interconnections with more than 300 directly connected networks exclusively with MNOs and their networks, worldwide. 

Ibrahim Choueiry, CEO of NGN CORP, stated, “We need to start restoring the SMS as a contaminated medium, to the purity it once had. As mindful players of the industry must therefore ensure that there will be a solid foundation of protection against malicious artificial inflated messaging traffic that aims to make a profit at the expense of other companies.”

The “AIT Shield” provides highly experienced personnel monitoring traffic 24/7 along with the aid of efficient A.I. integrated tools. NGN CORP ensures Money Back Guarantee under SLA, along with competitive prices, a state-of-the-art customer service, in a continuously expanding MNOs network.

Explore the unlimited partnership opportunities with NGN CORP and get the advantage of a secure, and reliable environment for OTTs and SMS providers. NGN CORP ensures that its customers maintain a trustworthy, competitive, and efficient international SMS/A2P business, along with a "Crème de la Crème" customer service.

For more information about this service please click here or contact our Sales Team at: news@ngncorp.net

Topics

NewsMessagingFraud and Security
