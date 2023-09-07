Free Trial
The ITW Africa Preview Podcast

Jack Haddon
September 07, 2023 01:44 PM
In this episode Jack Haddon, Senior Reporter at Capacity Media is joined by:

Ayotunde Coker, CEO, Open Access Data Centres,

Sylvia Anampiu, Managing Director, Bayobab Kenya

Chris Davison, Senior Product Manager, ITW Africa

The group discuss all the going on at the inaugural ITW Africa, chat about why bringing so many connectivity leaders together under one roof is so important for the continent and share some travel trips to make the most of the opportunity to visit Nairobi's rich culture and diverse nature.


