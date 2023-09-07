The ITW Africa Preview Podcast

Ayotunde Coker, CEO, Open Access Data Centres,

Sylvia Anampiu, Managing Director, Bayobab Kenya

Chris Davison, Senior Product Manager, ITW Africa

The group discuss all the going on at the inaugural ITW Africa, chat about why bringing so many connectivity leaders together under one roof is so important for the continent and share some travel trips to make the most of the opportunity to visit Nairobi's rich culture and diverse nature.