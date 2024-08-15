Eutelsat and Bayobab join forces on OneWeb Constellation

Eutelsat Group and Bayobab, a subsidiary of MTN Group, have entered into a multi-year agreement to harness Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology from Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation.

The duo believes the move will revolutionise digital connectivity across Africa, targeting enterprises and cellular backhaul applications to enhance network performance and customer experience across the continent.

Bayobab, digital infrastructure service provider, will leverage the capabilities of Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation to deliver fixed connectivity services. The satellite solutions will aim to improve coverage in rural and remote areas, offering high-quality connectivity with reduced latency.

The rollout is expected to be completed continent-wide by December 2024, with services already operational in four African countries.

Cyril Dujardin, co-president of the Eutelsat Group Connectivity Business Unit commented. "We are proud to count Bayobab and the broader MTN Group amongst Africa’s early adopters of the Eutelsat/OneWeb LEO constellation. This partnership underscores the commitment of both Eutelsat and Bayobab to drive digital inclusion, and the pertinence of innovative satellite solutions to achieve this aim, notably the unique properties of ubiquitous, low latency LEO capacity,” Dujardin stated.

The partnership is set to address critical connectivity challenges in Africa, where many regions still suffer from inadequate infrastructure, limiting access to essential digital services - particularly in underserved areas.

Frédéric Schepens, CEO of Bayobab, said of the partnership. "At Bayobab, we're passionate about being at the forefront of harnessing technology to empower people and businesses across Africa. Our partnership with Eutelsat and the integration of OneWeb's LEO satellite services into our solutions is a testament to this commitment. This collaboration brings cutting-edge digital connectivity to even the most remote corners of the continent and reaffirms our promise of 'Connecting Africa' – a promise rooted in partnership and driven by a vision of a digitally inclusive future".