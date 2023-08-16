FiberSense and GNS partner on earthquake monitoring trials in New Zealand

Under the 12-month commercial pilot GNS scientists will gain access to the FiberSense DigitalSeismic data stream. Through its GeoNet programme, GNS will work with the FiberSense technical team on the data collection and processing tools to assess the DigitalSeismic technology.

“DigitalSeismic is a game changer as it transforms the existing inground fibre optic cables that ring the Wellington CBD into thousands of seismic sensors,” said Dr Nate Lindsey, VP of science and innovation at FiberSense.

“Researchers and public safety authorities currently rely on information from networks of strong motion seismometers and GPS instruments to provide information about an earthquake’s size, source location, and the resulting shaking in an area."

"DigitalSeismic, however, detects the seismic waves as they cross the cables, mapping earthquake waves in greater detail. In turn, this delivers sensitive data on the level of impact of the event on a building-by-building basis. We believe this is both a world first and the world’s best technology for these important applications,” adds Dr Lindsey.

The project will focus on a fibre optic loop from Vodafone’s (One) network in the Wellington region, which will be used to detect previously undersampled seismic activity as well as other sources of ground vibration.

The project also includes the evaluation of ground motion (peak ground acceleration) at the street and building address level along the route.

“The type of technology offered by FiberSense has been evolving rapidly over the last five years and it is part of our long-term plan to undertake an evaluation of distributed fibre optic sensing," said Dr Richard Kellett, project manager at GNS.

"The opportunity to partner with FiberSense on this pilot project across the Wellington area has come at the right time for our team. We are excited to work alongside their technical experts and appraise the level of detail, speed of data processing, and delivery of geohazard information.”