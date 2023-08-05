Welcome to Capacity's Saturday Social

We kick off our first ever Saturday Social with Humans of Telecom – The Unplugged Podcast.

Host Anurag Aggarwal speaks exclusively to Annabel Helm, Managing Director at ITW | Global Leaders' Forum and BroadGroup.

In this episode, Annabel walks us through her diverse origins and personal events that have 'matured' her over the years, her professional journey and a tryst with the Imposter Syndrome, her tireless love for literature, her experience of hobnobbing with the who's who of the telecom world and, finally, even about her illegal trespass into Brazil!

Launched five months ago, the Humans of Telecom podcast is dedicated to showcasing the human side of some of the most prominent figures within the telecom industry.

Podcast Founder, Anurag Aggarwal says, "the podcast serves as a bridge within the telecom fraternity, bringing together individuals from various backgrounds, cultures, and identities to share their unique stories, experiences, and insights."