Vantage commits C$900m to Canadian expansion

The firm is investing C$900 million in the plans.

“Our continued investment and expansion in the Province of Quebec cements Vantage Data Centers as the largest hyperscale digital infrastructure provider in Canada,” said Maxime Guévin, vice president and general manager of Vantage’s Canadian business. “The Quebec Province is an ideal location for data centers due to our green and affordable power options, rich connectivity, cool climate and business-friendly culture. We look forward to welcoming our global customers to our new facilities later this year.”

The expansions and new facility bring the total number of Vantage campuses in the Province of Quebec to four.

Vantage is further expanding its QC4 Montreal campus with a third facility totalling 21MW and due to open in Q4 of 2022. Once fully developed, this campus will offer customers 48MW of IT capacity and be powered by nearly 100% renewable energy from Hydro-Québec.

In Quebec City, Vantage has acquired an additional eight acres of land to expand the growing QC2 campus.

Vantage unveiled an international growth strategy in 2020, since which it has entered markets in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, and started construction on its first African campus in Johannesburg.

Reflecting on the first full year of the strategy, Vantage said last February that 2020 saw the firm increase its IT capacity by more than 90% and raise US$3.6 billion from investors.