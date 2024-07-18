Inflexion invests in FDM to fuel ambitious global expansion

Inflexion, the European mid-market private equity firm, has invested in FDMUK (“FDM”), a provider of telecoms market share, pricing, and proposition data across Europe.

The investment, coming from Inflexion’s Enterprise Fund V, aims to accelerate FDM's global expansion and innovation initiatives.

Over the past three years, FDM has achieved a remarkable 150% growth.

Inflexion's support will be pivotal in propelling FDM's growth, particularly through expanding its geographical footprint and enhancing its product offerings. The investment will focus on strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and the integration of new technologies like machine learning and AI, ensuring FDM continues to deliver superior datasets and insights.

Malcolm Coffin, partner and head of enterprise fund at Inflexion, stated, “FDM is an exceptional business that provides must-have data. We are delighted to be backing the existing management team to build on their market-leading position and support their ambitious growth plans to become a global data provider.”

Mehul Kotecha, co-founder of FDM, remarked, “We are excited to start this next phase in FDM’s journey and are thrilled to welcome Inflexion as our new partner. They have proven expertise in scaling data companies which will empower us to expand our market reach, breadth of product offerings, and ability to provide best-in-class datasets, as we continue to deliver unparalleled service for our clients.”