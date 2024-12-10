Vodafone Idea taps Tejas Networks to boost 4G and 5G backhaul capacity
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Vodafone Idea taps Tejas Networks to boost 4G and 5G backhaul capacity

Saf Malik
December 10, 2024 10:23 AM
Vodafone Idea logo affixed to a corporate building

Tejas Networks has agreed a three-year deal with Vodafone Idea to supply its cutting-edge TJ1400 and TJ1600 packet and optical transmission products.

These solutions will enhance VIL’s backhaul capacity and optimise network performance across multiple telecom circles in India.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea Limited said: "As VIL accelerates its pan-India 4G and 5G rollouts, upgrading our backhaul network to be scalable, robust, and future-ready is critical to efficiently manage the anticipated growth in data traffic and bandwidth demands.

"We are pleased to welcome Tejas Networks as our wireline network partner on this journey towards VIL 2.0. Their state-of-the-art PTN and OTN products will play a key role in delivering a superior service experience for our customers."

Anand Athreya, CEO and managing director of Tejas Networks added: "We are proud to be chosen as a partner by Vodafone Idea as they embark on the exciting expansion of their nationwide 4G and 5G networks.

"This partnership reflects our ability to design highly flexible, differentiated products that align with the evolving needs of top-tier communication service providers like VIL, while significantly reducing the cost and energy per bit."

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone Idea taps Nokia to improve its 4G and 5G networks

Vodafone Idea secures $3.6bn equipment deals with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

Topics

NewsInfrastructure and Networks
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe