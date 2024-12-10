Vodafone Idea taps Tejas Networks to boost 4G and 5G backhaul capacity

These solutions will enhance VIL’s backhaul capacity and optimise network performance across multiple telecom circles in India.

Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea Limited said: "As VIL accelerates its pan-India 4G and 5G rollouts, upgrading our backhaul network to be scalable, robust, and future-ready is critical to efficiently manage the anticipated growth in data traffic and bandwidth demands.

"We are pleased to welcome Tejas Networks as our wireline network partner on this journey towards VIL 2.0. Their state-of-the-art PTN and OTN products will play a key role in delivering a superior service experience for our customers."

Anand Athreya, CEO and managing director of Tejas Networks added: "We are proud to be chosen as a partner by Vodafone Idea as they embark on the exciting expansion of their nationwide 4G and 5G networks.

"This partnership reflects our ability to design highly flexible, differentiated products that align with the evolving needs of top-tier communication service providers like VIL, while significantly reducing the cost and energy per bit."

