Vodafone Idea taps Nokia to improve its 4G and 5G networks

Nokia will supply solutions from its 5G AirScale suite to improve VIL’s existing 4G network while adding support for 5G.

Subscribe today for free

“We are committed to providing a best-in-class 4G and 5G experience to our customers and this new deal with Nokia, who has been our partner since the beginning, will help us to deliver that,” said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of VIL.

“5G will bring seamless high-speed connectivity and increased capacity supporting citizens and enterprises alike. This will also enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across various sectors, empowering organisations to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.”

Nokia has been a long-term partner for VIL, previously supporting 2G, 3G, and 4G deployments.

VIL can now leverage Nokia solutions, such as its Habrok Massive MIMO radios, to improve its 4G network, and add 5G capacity and coverage.

VIL said the deployment will provide premium connectivity to more than 200 million customers, while also enabling Nokia to increase its market share in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh

“[VIL] will benefit from the very latest products and innovations from our industry-leading, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio that will bring premium quality capacity and connectivity to their customers,” said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia. “We look forward to working with Vodafone Idea on this exciting deployment.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia and e& team up to drive AI innovation in industrial sectors

Spark taps Nokia to augment 5G RAN across New Zealand