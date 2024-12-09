Telkomsel expands hyper 5G network across Jakarta
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Telkomsel expands hyper 5G network across Jakarta

Saf Malik
December 09, 2024 10:59 AM
Telkomsel .jpg

Telkomsel has boosted its 5G network (Hyper 5G) across Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek).

Supported by Huawei, this expansion aims to deliver seamless connectivity and an enhanced digital experience during the Christmas and New Year celebrations across the city.

Telkomsel’s Hyper 5G network now covers key routes and areas, including Soekarno-Hatta and Halim Perdanakusuma airports, Pantai Indah Kapuk 1 and 2, and business districts from Pondok Indah to the National Monument (Monas).

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Future expansions are planned for other strategic locations across Indonesia, cementing Telkomsel’s role in the nation’s digital transformation.

With internet speeds up to four times faster than 4G, Hyper 5G supports low-latency connections and emerging technologies, ensuring reliable and innovative digital services.

Since its commercial launch in 2021, Telkomsel has built over 1,400 5G base transceiver stations across 56 cities and regencies, making it Indonesia’s most extensive and advanced 5G network.

“As the epicentre of economic activity, governance, and a national progress barometer, Greater Jakarta demonstrates significant 5G smartphone adoption and rising demand for high-speed data,” said Indra Mardiatna, CTO at Telkomsel.

“Our Hyper 5G network is a catalyst for digital transformation, opening opportunities for progress as we move toward the vision of a Golden Indonesia 2045.”

To complement its 5G network, Telkomsel has integrated an end-to-end Hyper AI approach, ensuring efficient and automated network management through its Autonomous Network framework.

This AI-driven system provides rapid responses to network disruptions and supports services like the Veronika Virtual Assistant for individual customers and Ted Virtual Account Manager for businesses.

With Hyper AI and low-latency Hyper 5G, Telkomsel is optimising digital experiences during the holiday period.

The company anticipates a 14.8% rise in data traffic, with payloads expected to reach 1,981 petabytes. Infrastructure optimisations and thorough network testing have been implemented to ensure reliable connectivity during the peak season.

“Telkomsel is committed to spreading optimism and positive energy during this festive period, ensuring our customers enjoy these moments with ease and joy,” added Indra.

RELATED STORIES

Huawei launches AI-powered cloud solutions for entertainment industry

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison enlists Nokia to support 4G, 5G network upgrades

Topics

NewsInfrastructure and NetworksAI5G
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe