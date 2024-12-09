Telkomsel expands hyper 5G network across Jakarta

Supported by Huawei, this expansion aims to deliver seamless connectivity and an enhanced digital experience during the Christmas and New Year celebrations across the city.

Telkomsel’s Hyper 5G network now covers key routes and areas, including Soekarno-Hatta and Halim Perdanakusuma airports, Pantai Indah Kapuk 1 and 2, and business districts from Pondok Indah to the National Monument (Monas).

Future expansions are planned for other strategic locations across Indonesia, cementing Telkomsel’s role in the nation’s digital transformation.

With internet speeds up to four times faster than 4G, Hyper 5G supports low-latency connections and emerging technologies, ensuring reliable and innovative digital services.

Since its commercial launch in 2021, Telkomsel has built over 1,400 5G base transceiver stations across 56 cities and regencies, making it Indonesia’s most extensive and advanced 5G network.

“As the epicentre of economic activity, governance, and a national progress barometer, Greater Jakarta demonstrates significant 5G smartphone adoption and rising demand for high-speed data,” said Indra Mardiatna, CTO at Telkomsel.

“Our Hyper 5G network is a catalyst for digital transformation, opening opportunities for progress as we move toward the vision of a Golden Indonesia 2045.”

To complement its 5G network, Telkomsel has integrated an end-to-end Hyper AI approach, ensuring efficient and automated network management through its Autonomous Network framework.

This AI-driven system provides rapid responses to network disruptions and supports services like the Veronika Virtual Assistant for individual customers and Ted Virtual Account Manager for businesses.

With Hyper AI and low-latency Hyper 5G, Telkomsel is optimising digital experiences during the holiday period.

The company anticipates a 14.8% rise in data traffic, with payloads expected to reach 1,981 petabytes. Infrastructure optimisations and thorough network testing have been implemented to ensure reliable connectivity during the peak season.

“Telkomsel is committed to spreading optimism and positive energy during this festive period, ensuring our customers enjoy these moments with ease and joy,” added Indra.

