Huawei launches AI-powered cloud solutions for entertainment industry

Huawei has launched a series of AI solutions as part of a cloud service aimed at the media and entertainment industry.

Unveiled at the company’s Cloud Media and Entertainment Summit in Amsterdam, Huawei Cloud E³ Media Services provides solutions designed to boost content production efficiency and enhance content distribution.

Huawei Cloud E³ Media Services includes Low Latency Live, which reduces latency and frame freezes in live-streamed content.

Also on display at Amsterdam was MetaStudio, a digital content production pipeline where users can use AI tools to customise content.

Such tools include Qingdao Broadcasting System (QBS), which lets users create videos featuring personalised virtual avatars and AI video rendering tools that reduce production times for animation productions.

Jamy Lyu, president of Huawei Cloud Media Services, said Huawei Cloud E³ Media Services will help media and entertainment businesses achieve improved efficiencies and the ability to offer new experiences.

The event itself saw industry leaders gather to discuss how to leverage AI to revolutionise the media and entertainment industry.

At the summit, Huawei also launched the Huawei Cloud Media & Entertainment Ecosystem Alliance, bringing together customers and partners from the media and entertainment.

The alliance aims to foster resource sharing and encourage “propel collective growth and success” leveraging AI tools underpinned by Huawei Cloud.

Jacqueline Shi, president of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Services, said AI has the potential to redefine the entire content chain, from creation and distribution to consumption.

