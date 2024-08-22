Huawei expands AI cloud services in Asia-Pacific despite US sanctions

Speaking at a media conference in Bangkok, Huawei Cloud president of global market and services, Jacqueline Shi, outlined the technology giant’s plan to offer a wide range of AI solutions, which includes, the Ascend Cloud Service, the ModelArts AI development platform and the Pangu large language model (LLM), which operates similarly toChatGPT.

According to Shi, the company is already partnering with Thai weather forecasters to adopt the Pangu LLM, with other sectors like finance exploring ways to boost efficiency and boost costs using AI.

Subscribe today for free

She also revealed the Asia-Pacific region is one of Huawei’s largest markets for cloud computing services, serving as launchpad for certain cloud products.

Despite being on the US blacklist, the Asia-Pacific market remains crucial for Huawei, with regional launches like the “serverless database” solution taking place before global rollouts.

Meanwhile, the company recently expanding globally, launching Egypt’s first public cloud service in Cairo in May and establishing a data centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in September 2022, to provide localised publiccloud services.

RELATED STORIES

Huawei’s Zhou: AI prompting data awakening

Huawei’s Xu emphasises AI at annual HAS Summit