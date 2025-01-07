Lyca Group reinforces growth in African mobile network market

A key focus of the strategy is expanding its Mobile Network Operator (MNO) presence in Africa, building on its operations in Uganda.

Lyca plans to announce expansions to additional African countries in early 2025. The company also intends to launch new digital brands in Spain and the USA, reflecting its global ambitions.

Subscribe today for free

“This paradigm change not only enhances our efficiency but also strengthens our ability to adapt to a rapidly changing industry, ultimately benefiting our customers, partners, and employees globally,” said Premananthan Sivasamy, deputy chairman of Lyca Group.

The transformation will consolidate Lyca’s global business services into centralised hubs in strategic locations, while creating leaner, sales-focused operations in specific markets.

By leveraging its existing service centres and establishing new ones, Lyca aims to enhance customer experience, achieve cost efficiencies, and accelerate market expansion.

Lyca’s reorganisation includes enhancing its digital capabilities to deliver innovative telecom solutions faster.

It also involves streamlining operations by reducing functional overlaps, automating processes, and reinvesting cost savings into growth and customer-focused initiatives.

“Lyca’s strategic reorganisation is a bold step forward, ensuring we remain a leader in delivering affordable, high-quality telecom solutions to our customers globally,” Sivasamy added.

The company remains committed to its employees, with a smaller team maintaining advisory, compliance, and financial roles in London. Other roles will transition to established and new service centres, allowing Lyca to reinvest in innovation and business strengthening.

Lyca has launched a consultation process with employees to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining the high standards of service and collaboration for which it is known.

RELATED STORIES

Lyca Mobile expands digital presence to meet changing customer demands

Lyca Mobile makes Wiemann CMO